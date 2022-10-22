First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 854 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Catalent by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Catalent by 7.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Catalent by 88.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Catalent by 1.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average of $97.63. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.11 and a 52 week high of $140.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,380 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.