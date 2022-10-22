First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 4.7 %

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $40.23 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

