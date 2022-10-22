First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 48,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

FLT opened at $170.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

