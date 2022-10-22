First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 136,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 31.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 27.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $135.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.27.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.