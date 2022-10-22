First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $298,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Biogen by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.31.

Shares of BIIB opened at $267.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.01. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $284.59.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

