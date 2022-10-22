First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 145.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $264.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

