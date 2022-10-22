First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Pool by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

Pool Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $284.83 on Friday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.03.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

