First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ opened at $58.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

