First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 128 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 177.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $119.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

