First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,648 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 335.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $196.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

