First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading 7.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $11.50 to $12.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Majestic Silver traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.98. 182,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,669,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 203.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 450.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 68.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 589.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. On average, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.0061 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -5.26%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

