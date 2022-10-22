First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 20,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $112.35 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Compass Point decreased their target price on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on First Republic Bank to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

