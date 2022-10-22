First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) versus First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Head to Head Contrast

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and First Niles Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 14.54% 10.55% 1.03% First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Savings Financial Group and First Niles Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Savings Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.37%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than First Niles Financial.

26.4% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of First Niles Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Savings Financial Group pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and First Niles Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $185.70 million 0.87 $29.57 million $2.62 8.72 First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats First Niles Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in the mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. The company operates 15 branches. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers various loans, including mortgage and consumer loans, and home equity line of credit; and commercial loans and commercial line of credit. Further, the company provides other services, which include e-banking and night depository services, debit and ATM cards, safe deposit boxes, direct and I.R.A. certificates of deposit products, and others. First Niles Financial, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

