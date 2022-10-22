First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $145.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSLR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.16.

FSLR stock opened at $122.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66 and a beta of 1.28. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $145.74.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,450.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $166,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,450.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $166,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,251 shares of company stock worth $4,040,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in First Solar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 33,562 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

