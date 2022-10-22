Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 95.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FLNC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.72.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Fluence Energy stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -6.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59.

Insider Activity

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.66). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.55% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $239.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth $950,000. Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth $3,144,000. Canal Insurance CO lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after buying an additional 94,533 shares in the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Recommended Stories

