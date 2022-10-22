Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $13.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 1,592 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FLNC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.72.

In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares in the company, valued at $570,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.66). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

