Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,332,000 after buying an additional 1,481,847 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,212,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,538,000 after buying an additional 34,579 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,908,000 after buying an additional 514,947 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,976,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,343,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after buying an additional 366,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $85.84.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

