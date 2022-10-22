Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Major Shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L Sells 101,460 Shares of Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 101,460 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,252,807.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,622,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,632,065.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 128,596 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $4,139,505.24.

On Friday, October 14th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 63,844 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $2,054,499.92.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,707 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $58,925.64.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of Foot Locker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17.

FL opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $57.76.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

