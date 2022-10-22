Fortis (TSE:FTS) Lifted to “Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FTS. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$59.21.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$51.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.42. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.45 and a 12-month high of C$65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

