Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Lowered to $24.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 79,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $349,901.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,090,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,386.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 79,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $349,901.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,090,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,386.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,557,015 shares of company stock worth $70,567,367. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

