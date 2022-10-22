Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 850 ($10.27).

Frasers Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Frasers Group stock opened at GBX 621 ($7.50) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 756.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 730.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69. The stock has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,293.75. Frasers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 523.50 ($6.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,001.69 ($12.10).

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

