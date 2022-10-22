Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.14.

Freshworks Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 68.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $121.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,506.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,506.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel bought 200,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,921,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 182,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,749.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and have sold 30,355 shares valued at $444,006. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Freshworks by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

