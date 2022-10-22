FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE FSK opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.36. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

