FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $119,500.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,291,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,326,343.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $181,570.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $136,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $266,280.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $262,920.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $158,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $300,720.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $188,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $208,500.00.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

FTCI stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $214.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 42.67%. The business had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. Equities analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTCI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in FTC Solar by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 14.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Articles

