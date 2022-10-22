Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuwei Films Price Performance

Shares of Fuwei Films stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. Fuwei Films has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

