FY2022 Earnings Estimate for UDR, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.12.

UDR stock opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in UDR by 412.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 106.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

