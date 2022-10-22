FY2022 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. Raised by Cormark (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.80 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALS. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$20.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$992.32 million and a PE ratio of 27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$14.94 and a one year high of C$25.71.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

