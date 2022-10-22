FY2022 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. Raised by Cormark (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.80 million.
Altius Minerals Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$20.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$992.32 million and a PE ratio of 27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$14.94 and a one year high of C$25.71.
Altius Minerals Company Profile
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
