FY2022 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SITE Centers’ current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SITC. Mizuho raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

NYSE SITC opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

