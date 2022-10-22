FY2022 EPS Estimates for Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC) Lifted by Analyst

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Victoria Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.04.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
Victoria Gold Price Performance
