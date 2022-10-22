Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

