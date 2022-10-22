Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10,020.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $82.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.62. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $165.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

