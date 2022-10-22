Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 21,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,160,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $67.79 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.31.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

