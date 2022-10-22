Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Lowered to $30.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.
Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.37.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 48.2% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,249 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $45,321,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the first quarter worth $47,872,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 81.7% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,637 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
