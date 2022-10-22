Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.79 million, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.86 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

In other news, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $88,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider David S. Charlton bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $88,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $473,355 over the last 90 days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth $15,427,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.