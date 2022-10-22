Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $174.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.23 and a 12-month high of $161.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day moving average is $123.28.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

