Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Cowen

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $248.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.13.

Shares of GLOB opened at $173.67 on Wednesday. Globant has a twelve month low of $158.86 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 31.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at $2,586,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at $723,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.4% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

