Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,656,067,000 after acquiring an additional 180,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after acquiring an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after acquiring an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,320,000 after acquiring an additional 403,021 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $275.53 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.65. The company has a market cap of $282.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

