Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives $645.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $645.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 620 ($7.49) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Great Portland Estates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.