Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GBNH has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Clarus Securities lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of GBNH stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.89% and a negative return on equity of 204.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at $90,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 61.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

