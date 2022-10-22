Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNHGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GBNH has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Clarus Securities lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Greenbrook TMS Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of GBNH stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.89% and a negative return on equity of 204.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrook TMS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at $90,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 61.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

