Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 3.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $527.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.19.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 400.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.