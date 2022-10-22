Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TV. Benchmark decreased their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $925.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.38 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 64.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 12.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 65.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 988,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

