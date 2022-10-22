HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

HONE stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $666.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.68.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

