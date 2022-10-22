Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY) Insider Monique Cairns Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY – Get Rating) insider Monique Cairns purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.73 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,660.00 ($10,251.75).
Harmoney Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 53.47, a quick ratio of 53.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 954.62.
Harmoney Company Profile
