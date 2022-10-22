Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT Raised to $20.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Harmonic Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of HLIT opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.02.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,585 shares of company stock worth $2,952,726. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,004,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,685,000 after acquiring an additional 72,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,891,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,027,000 after buying an additional 247,780 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,050,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,458,000 after buying an additional 428,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Harmonic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after buying an additional 51,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Harmonic by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,213,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Articles

