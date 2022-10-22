Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of HWBK stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $157.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.45.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 28.79%.
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
