Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $157.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 28.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

