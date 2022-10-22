HBT Financial (HBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBT Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.97. HBT Financial has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HBT Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

