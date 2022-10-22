HC Wainwright Trims LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Target Price to $2.00

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.35. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 48.8% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 669,252 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

