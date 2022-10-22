Head to Head Comparison: SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) vs. Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and SBI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 6.83 $45.62 million $0.85 14.06 SBI $6.80 billion 0.65 $3.27 billion $11.40 1.58

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Runway Growth Finance. SBI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 39.17% 8.50% 6.55% SBI 47.99% 8.89% 0.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and SBI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.2% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Runway Growth Finance and SBI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 8 0 3.00 SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus price target of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 24.48%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than SBI.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats SBI on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business and Non-financial Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services. It also provides private equity, venture capital fund management, M&A advisory, commercial banking, investment advisory and management, and rating information services; real estate secured loans; and rent guarantees for rental housing. In addition, the company researches, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics; develops, produces, sells, and maintains medical information integration systems; and researches and develops antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicines for cancer and immunology. Further, it operates a fund-raising platform; acts as a crypto-asset broker; develops, manufactures, and sells crypto-asset mining systems; operates and develops cybersecurity systems; provides blockchain platform; invests in real estate properties; exports used cars; and offers healthcare services, as well as revitalization services. Additionally, the company engages in the mining of digital assets; and e-sports and renewable energy business. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

