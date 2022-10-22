Head to Head Contrast: Star Group (NYSE:SGU) & Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Star Group and Allego’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.50 billion 0.21 $87.74 million $1.20 7.05 Allego $102.10 million 2.38 -$378.20 million N/A N/A

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 3.19% 20.46% 6.36% Allego N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Star Group and Allego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Star Group and Allego, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Allego 0 1 4 0 2.80

Allego has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 311.93%. Given Allego’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than Star Group.

Risk & Volatility

Star Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allego has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.6% of Star Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Allego shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Star Group beats Allego on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Group

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

