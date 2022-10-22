HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $75.62 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.19, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.26.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,045 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,053,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 2.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 72,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in HealthEquity by 30.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

